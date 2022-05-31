Search

31 May 2022

Probe into death of boy at Offaly hotel

Tullamore Court Hotel

Tullamore Court Hotel

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

31 May 2022 5:54 PM

INVESTIGATIONS are taking place after the tragic death in an accident of a six-year-old boy at a hotel in Offaly.

In a statement, a garda spokesperson said: “Gardai are investigating the death of a male child, aged 6 years, following an incident at a premises in Co Offaly that occurred on Sunday, May 29 2022.

“The child was taken to Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin where they later passed. A file will be prepared for the Coroner's Court. No further information is available.”

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) told the Tullamore Tribune on Tuesday, May 31: “I can confirm the HSA are aware of this incident and the relevant enquiries are being made.”

Local sources indicated a boy got into difficulty at the swimming pool in the Tullamore Court Hotel on Sunday and subsequently died.

