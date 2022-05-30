Delays expected in Tullamore with road works to begin in centre of town

Delays to be expected in Tullamore with road works to begin in centre of town
Delays are to be expected in Tullamore this week with road works to begin in centre of the town on Tuesday.
Works will take place on Patrick Street, Kilbride Street and Water Lane.
From Tuesday, work will be carried out upgrading pedestrian crossings on each of the streets.
When the works are taking place, traffic will be reduced to one lane and temporary traffic lights will be in place causing delays to traffic.
Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience to road users.
