Offaly find out opponents as draw made for Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

Offaly will play New York in the quarter-finals of the Tailteann Cup after the draw was made this morning.

In the other game in the Southern Section, Carlow will host Westmeath.

In the Northern Section, Cavan will travel to play Fermanagh while Leitrim will host Sligo.

The matches will be played this weekend, June 4/5, with the dates, times, and venues to be announced later today by the CCCC.

Speaking following the draw on RTE this morning, Offaly manager John Maughan said he was looking forward to the fanfare and excitement of New York coming to Tullamore.

"I'm very, very happy to have a home game first of all. The Tailteann Cup is a great competition and we've two wins in it now, a good victory over Wicklow yesterday and last weekend down in Wexford. So we're delighted to be progressing in it. It would just be wonderful to get to Croke Park. We'll do our research on New York, we'll treat them with great respect. We're eagerly looking forward to the game."