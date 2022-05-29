Plans unveiled for development work at Tullamore Town Park

Plans have been unveiled for substantial development work at Tullamore Town Park.

Offaly County Council has given notice that it intends to carry out work at the popular amenity in the town.

The council is planning to install new toilets and a caretaker facility in the park.

On top of these works, it is also planning to install an outdoor, covered entertainment area in the park.

Full plans are available to view from today in the offices of Offaly County Council, Áras an Chontae, Charleville Road, Tullamore, the offices of Tullamore Municipal District, Acres Hall, Tullamore and Tullamore Library during normal office hours. They will be on view until June 22.

The development has been the subject of an Appropriate Assessment screening in accordance with the EU Habitats Directive and the Planning and Development Act 2000 as amended.

The Appropriate Assessment screening concluded that the proposed development would not be likely to give rise to significant or indeterminate impacts on any European site.

Submissions or observations with respect to the proposed development, dealing with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area in which the development would be situated may be made in writing to offices of Tullamore Municipal District, Acres Hall, Tullamore, County Offaly on or before July 6. Submissions should be clearly marked Lloyd Town Park.