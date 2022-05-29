Man accused of producing a hurl during Offaly assault
Sgt James O’Sullivan said it will take six weeks to prepare the book of evidence in the case of a man charged with assault causing harm.
Michael Mongan (19) 1, Frankfort Park, Kilcormac,is alleged to have committed the offences on November 15, 2021, when he assaulted a man at Kyleboher, Kilcormac. On the same date he is alleged to have produced a hurley. He is also charged with intentionally or recklessly causing serious damage to another man.
Sgt O’Sullivan said the case will proceed on indictment. Legal aid was granted to Mr Mongan with Tony McGlynn solicitors, Athlone appointed.
Judge Miriam Walsh put the case back for six weeks for preparation of the book of evidence.
