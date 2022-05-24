Gardai recover number of bikes believed to have been stolen in Tullamore
Gardai in Tullamore have recovered a number of bikes following a search in the town.
Gardai believe all the bikes were stolen locally.
If you are the owner of one of the bikes, you can contact Tullamore Garda station on 057 93 27 600. Proof of ownership will be required.
These are the five bikes recovered.
