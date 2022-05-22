Large number of motorists fined for parking on footpaths in Tullamore

A large number of motorists have been fined for parking on double yellow lines and footpaths in Tullamore.
Fixed charged notices were issued by gardai to numerous vehicles blocking footpaths.
Gardai received complaints from a member of the public with limited mobility who could not pass.
26 houses at Jackson's Hill on the Rahan Road in Tullamore are completed and will be allocated shortly
