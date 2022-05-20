Offaly team announced for crucial Joe McDonagh Cup showdown with Carlow

Ben Conneely
The Offaly team has been announced for the crucial Joe McDonagh Cup clash with Carlow on Saturday.
After snatching a late win over Kerry last weekend, Offaly need a draw or a win against Carlow to reach the final of the competition.
After losing to Antrim due to an injury-time goal, Offaly defeated Meath and Down before last weekend's nail-biter against Kerry.
Offaly take on Carlow at 1pm and you can get your tickets by CLICKING HERE
The Offaly team named to start is:
Stephen Corcoran (Coolderry)
Jack Screeney (Kilcormac/Killoughey)
Ciaran Burke (Durrow)
David King (Coolderry)
Leon Fox (Belmont)
Ben Conneely (St Rynagh's) (c)
Padraig Cantwell (Shamrocks)
Eimhin Kelly (Lusmagh)
Jason Sampson (Shinrone)
Killian Sampson (Shinrone)
Eoghan Cahill (Birr)
David Nally (Belmont)
Paddy Clancy (Belmont)
John Murphy (Ballinamere)
Liam Langton (Clodiagh Gaels)
The Offaly Senior Hurling panel for tomorrow's crunch game versus Carlow in O'Connor Park has been announced.— Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) May 20, 2022
Please support the lads if possible. Throw-in at 1pm.https://t.co/6Wo7Df2mGp pic.twitter.com/flyz3TekAD
WATCH: Offaly man captures incredible moment Katie Taylor calls Ireland's newest world boxing champion
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.