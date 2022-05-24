BIG DAY OUT IN PICTURES: Cycling Club in Offaly host very successful Annual Peatlands Tour

The Grand Canal Wheelers Cycling Club in Daingean hosted their annual Peatlands Tour cycle recently. The event was a great success with close to 200 cyclists participating across the event.
As a result of the event, the club were delighted to present local charities Offaly Down Syndrome Association, Meals on Wheels North Offaly and Daingean Community Childcare services with €1,100 each based on funds raised from the Peatlands Tour.
The club would like to thank all sponsors including Midland Vet Tullamore, Carey’s Bus Hire, N. Loughrey & Sons Memorial Stoneworks, Tullamore Credit Union and XL Food Store Daingean for the generous sponsorship.
In addition to this the club would also like to thank all of the volunteers including motorbike and traffic marshals, cycle leaders and pacers, catering & registration support, support vans / drivers, road markers, sign erectors, and photographers – plus many more behind the scenes! We look forward to seeing you all at Peatlands 2023 next year!
