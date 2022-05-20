Search

20 May 2022

Offaly man who drove while disqualified sentenced to six months in prison

Reporter:

Offaly Live court reporter

20 May 2022 2:02 PM

A man was sentenced to six months in prison when he appeared at Tullamore District Court on charges of driving with no insurance and while disqualified.

On September 9, 2022, Garda McCormack was operating a checkpoint in Cloghan, he stopped a Blue Toyota Corolla driven by Kieran Mooney (29) 38, McAauley Drive, Birr. Mr Mooney was disqualified from driving at the time.

He had 32 previous convictions and in October 2021 he was disqualified for four years for driving without insurance or driving licence. Previous to that he was disqualified for four years on November 4, 2020. On January 11 2017, he was fined €300 for having no insurance and disqualified.

Solicitor Donal Farrelly said Mr Mooney lives with his partner and three children. On the day of the offence his partner had just received her provisional licence and was driving the car when it stalled in town. She panicked as there were cars behind and Kieran Mooney took over the driving.

Mr Farrelly said they need the car desperately as they have a five-year-old with cerebral palsy. He described it as an unfortunate incident.

Judge Miriam Walsh noted that the defendant had been disqualified four times. She told him that everyone has to pay insurance. She also noted that Mr Mooney’s partner was a provisional driver at the time and was required to have a qualified insured driver beside her. The judge remarked that driving offences were endemic in the family.

Mr Farrelly stressed that the defendant had three children, ''So has everyone else'' said the judge.

On the charge of no insurance she disqualified Mr Mooney for 10 years and imposed a custodial sentence of three months. On the charge of driving while disqualified she imposed a further three month sentence to run consecutively.

She gave leave to appeal the sentence and set a bond of €800 with €500 to be lodged immediately and an independent surety of €2,000.

