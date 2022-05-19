Two people arrested after gardai make large drugs seizure in Tullamore

Two men arrested after gardai make large drugs seizure in Tullamore
Two people have been arrested after gardai made a large drugs seizure in Tullamore last night.
Offaly drugs unit and Tullamore detective unit stopped vehicle overnight in Tullamore town.
During a search of the vehicle, €20,000 worth of cannabis was seized.
Two people were arrested and are currently being held in Tullamore.
