Busy Offaly road closed for two days for resurfacing works
A busy Offaly road is closed for two days for resurfacing works.
Work began on the R421 at Killurin today and will continue until Thursday.
The works are taking place on a stretch of road between Tullamore and Killurin.
A diversion is in place that will see traffic coming from Tullamore take the N52 as far as the Blue Ball before turning left and heading back to Killurin.
Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience to road users while the works are taking place.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.