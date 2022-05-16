Twitter reacts to Offaly's superb win in the Leinster Minor Hurling Final over Laois

Offaly ended a 22 year wait to win the Leinster Minor Hurling title with a 0-21 to 0-13 win over Laois in O'Moore Park on Monday night.
As the celebrations of the Offaly players and the Offaly fans got into full swing in Portlaoise, Twitter reacted to the win... and captain Dan Ravenhill's brilliant speech!!!!
Unreal performance for @Offaly_GAA minor. Leinster champions ⚪️. The future of the senior team is bright. Great game of hurling. Great for the county. #UibhFhailiAbu #offalyvslaois #GAA #thefaithful #ilovemycounty https://t.co/VzDurIWpNl— Gerard O'Hanlon (@Gerard0Hanlon) May 16, 2022
Absolutely delighted for our @Offaly_GAA minor hurlers and everyone involved tonight... huge display from them, ran themselves into the ground all over the field, took some great scores, and some top class, cool, zero panic defending... Great team performance!— Shane Dooley (@shanedoole) May 16, 2022
Offaly are back #GAA— Sean Maloney (@Maloney91Sean) May 16, 2022
Tonight we believe Donal Shirley has become the first @TubberCoOffaly club man with a Leinster Hurling Championship medal pic.twitter.com/8mzhhXewsm— Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) May 16, 2022
Congrats to #Offaly on winning the Leinster Minor Hurling title for the first time in 22 years. Dan Ravenhill played superbly and I have already lined him up for an after-dinner speaking gig at our local convent pic.twitter.com/VMx6t5Dcx7— Des Cahill (@sportsdes) May 16, 2022
The Offaly lads love a good mullet. Following in the footsteps of Cormac Egan ♂️ https://t.co/eBqEIYQvkY— Róisín Glynn (@RoisinGlynn) May 16, 2022
Scenes! Well done Offaly! Leinster hurling minor champions #GAA pic.twitter.com/v94o3VeLRQ— Patria Tilson (@TilsonPatria) May 16, 2022
Hang it in the Louvre!@Offaly_GAA #GAA #offaly pic.twitter.com/g6chE2c4Vm— Stephen Coughlan (@SteCo610) May 16, 2022
A great day for Offaly. https://t.co/YEif1Ztl41— Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) May 16, 2022
Brilliant win by Offaly pic.twitter.com/zvvFNRCYd2— barry kinsella (@kinsellabaz) May 16, 2022
That speech from the @Offaly_GAA captain would remind you of Sean Og 05— Patrick O'Connor (@pocfeenagh) May 16, 2022
One of the great speeches offaly abú !— david kelly (@dk3lly) May 16, 2022
It seems the key to Offaly underage success is a good mullet.— Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) May 16, 2022
And the faithful are many. There was more at the game between #Offaly & Laois tonight than at the Cork v Waterford in the Munster Championship on Sunday. [Might need a beep machine for future acceptance speeches though f$£k ] pic.twitter.com/o2buzNCVlA— Kevin Doyle (@KevDoyle_Indo) May 16, 2022
@Offaly_GAA supporters, when wanted, are the best in the country.— Joe Troy (@TheRealJT23) May 16, 2022
Amazing scenes! pic.twitter.com/oOBujSWd7p
Some crowd in portlaoise for the minor hurling final. Young offaly supporters on the side line buzzing, mad to get onto the field to see their hero's, who are only 17 years old themselves. Class.— Rory's Stories (@RorysStories) May 16, 2022
What was the last time Offaly hurling supporters were this happy? pic.twitter.com/nFS8HFQECm— Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) May 16, 2022
There is absolutely nothing Not Awesome about this guy @SportTG4 #StyleIcon #Offaly pic.twitter.com/wmhvAN8Ezr— Sadi-eoin O’ Súilleabháin (@eoinpom) May 16, 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.