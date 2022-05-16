Gardaí issue traffic alert ahead of clash of Offaly and Laois in Leinster Minor Hurling Final in Portlaoise

The Main Stand at MW Hire O'Moore Park. Picture: Alf Harvey
Laois Gardaí have cautioned people to be expect traffic delays in Portlaoise on Monday evening due to the expected big crowd that is likely to attend the Laois Offaly Leinster Minor Hurling Championship final in MW Hire O'Moore Park.
Laois Gardaí have also urged bus drivers coming from the Offaly side of the town along the N80 to divert at the Fairgreen Roundabout via Clonroosk, Knockmay, the Mountrath Road and the Old Knockmay Road.
Gardaí expect disruption as fans arrive before throw-in at 7.30pm and after the game.
However, they say they will be on duty on roads around the town to manage the expected big crowd due to attend the Leinster Final.
Minister Harris is pictured here with 5th year students from Tullamore College l to r Owen Kelly, Ríona McAuliffe, Minister Harris, Seán Conway, Alex Kelly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.