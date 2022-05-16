Search

16 May 2022

Gardaí issue traffic alert ahead of clash of Offaly and Laois in Leinster Minor Hurling Final in Portlaoise

Traffic plan in place for double-header in O'Moore Park this Saturday

The Main Stand at MW Hire O'Moore Park. Picture: Alf Harvey

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

16 May 2022 4:45 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois Gardaí have cautioned people to be expect traffic delays in Portlaoise on Monday evening due to the expected big crowd that is likely to attend the Laois Offaly Leinster Minor Hurling Championship final in MW Hire O'Moore Park.

Laois Gardaí have also urged bus drivers coming from the Offaly side of the town along the N80 to divert at the Fairgreen Roundabout via Clonroosk, Knockmay, the Mountrath Road and the Old Knockmay Road.

Gardaí expect disruption as fans arrive before throw-in at 7.30pm and after the game.

However, they say they will be on duty on roads around the town to manage the expected big crowd due to attend the Leinster Final.

Offaly and Laois all set for historic Leinster minor hurling shootout

Local News

