Offaly get chance for revenge as draw made for Tailteann Cup
Offaly will get a chance for revenge on Wexford after the draw was made for the Tailteann Cup.
Wexford knocked Offaly out of the Leinster Championship but the sides have been drawn together again in the Preliminary Round of the Tailteann Cup Southern Section. Wicklow and Waterford will play in the other Preliminary Round game.
The full draw for the Southern Section is as follows.
Wexford/Offaly v Wicklow/Waterford
Carlow v Tipperary
Laois v Westmeath
The draw for the Northern Section is as follows
Longford v Fermanagh
Leitrim v Antrim
Sligo v London
Cavan v Down
Minister Harris is pictured here with 5th year students from Tullamore College l to r Owen Kelly, Ríona McAuliffe, Minister Harris, Seán Conway, Alex Kelly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.