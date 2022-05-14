Search

14 May 2022

Man in Midlands gets prison sentence for stealing three cheap bottles of wine

One month for Laois man for taking three bottles of wine

Man in Midlands gets prison sentence for stealing three bottles of wine

Reporter:

Express Reporter

14 May 2022 9:25 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man in the Midlands has received a prison sentence after stealing three cheap bottles of wine.

A one month prison sentence was handed down to a man who stole three bottles of wine from Lidl, at Portlaoise district court recently. 

Stephen Furey, 19, of Courtwood Lodge, Rath, Ballybrittas admitted taking the three bottles from the store on June 24 in 2019. 

Sgt JJ Kirby said the defendant walked into Lidl in Portlaoise and selected three bottles of wine before leaving without paying. The wine, which was worth €16, wasn’t recovered, he told the court. Sgt Kirby said the man has 52 previous convictions. 

Solicitor Philip Meagher said his client would have been 16 at the time of the offence.  “He has had an extremely difficult upbringing, no real structure to his life,” he remarked. “His housing situation has been somewhat chaotic” and “he began to rely on alcohol and other substances,” Mr Meagher explained. 

He said the alcohol was taken for his own consumption and 'even at the tender age of 16' he had an alcohol problem.

"It is a sad situation and he has a lot of issues to deal with,” he remarked. Mr Meagher presented a letter from a housing officer at Simon.  

Judge Patricia Nolan said she would treat the matter as a juvenile matter as “when the allegation before the court occurred he would have been 16.” She said the letter from the housing officer was very positive. She sentenced the man to one month in prison.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media