BIG PICTURE GALLERY: Huge turnout for latest leg of Offaly Athletics 5k Road Race Series

There was a great turnout in the sunshine for the latest round of the Offaly Athletics 5k Road Race Series, the Ferbane AC Hugo Smith Memorial 5k Road Race.
CLICK ON NEXT TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.