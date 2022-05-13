Gardai investigating after man attacked outside his home in Offaly by three men
Gardai are investigating after a man was attacked outside his home in Offaly by three men
Gardaí in Birr are appealing for the public's assistance in their investigation into the assault which happened on Sunday April 24th in the Maltings area of Birr.
“Between 2pm and 4pm,” said a Garda spokesperson, “a male in his 50s was confronted by three males outside his home and assaulted.
"He was punched in the face and knocked to the ground. He received facial injuries. We are appealing to anyone with any information or footage of the event to please come forward and help us with our investigation.”
