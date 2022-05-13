Offaly players chosen on Team of the League pick up awards

The six Offaly players on the Lidl NFL Division 4 Team of the Year have picked up their awards.
Offaly won the league title this year beating Limerick 3-12 to 4-4 in the final in Birr.
The six Offaly players were Nicole Buckley, Becky Bryant, Annie Kehoe, Róisín Ennis, Amy Gavin Mangan and Ellee McEvoy.
The full Lidl NFL Division 4 Team of the Year is as follows.
Sophie Hennessy (Limerick)
Nicole Buckley (Offaly)
Molly McGloin (Fermanagh)
Becky Bryant (Offaly)
Annie Kehoe (Offaly)
Clare Owens (Leitrim)
Róisín Ennis (Offaly)
Amy Gavin Mangan (Offaly)
Róisín Ambrose (Limerick)
Cathy Mee (Limerick)
Michelle Guckian (Leitrim)
Bláithín Bogue (Fermanagh)
Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh)
Ellee McEvoy (Offaly)
Iris Kennelly (Limerick)
