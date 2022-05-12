Worried dog owner offering reward to help find much loved family pet
A worried dog owner offering a reward to help find their much loved family pet.
The dog was ast seen in Rahugh around 11am on Tuesday and is missing from the Tullamore Road Kilbeggan since late Monday. evening.
He is a brown terrier with white feet and white spot on his chest. He is wearing a collar with a phone number on it and is microchipped.
The owner is ofering a cash reward for the safe return of the much loved family pet and can be contacted on 087 664 8795.
Pictured at the launch is Pat Gilligan, Head of Sales Midlands & West FBD, Joseph Molloy, show chairman, Jim & Catherine Geoghegan, animal handler, Chelsey Cox McDonald, Secretary and John Cahalan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.