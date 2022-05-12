Farmer injured in accident in the Midlands dies in hospital

Tributes are being paid to a farmer in the Midlands who has passed to his eternal reward following injuries he sustained in a farmyard accident almost six weeks ago.

Kevin Skelly, Carrickboy, Longford died peacefully this week surrounded by his loving family in Beaumont Hospital.

Mr Skelly was airlifted to hospital following the March 28 accident on his farm. The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed that it has been informed of the farmer’s passing.

Longford Irish Farmers’ Association Chairperson Gavin White said Kevin loved all things agricultural, including going to the mart and attending shows.

He said Mr Skelly was immensely proud of his family, farm and livestock.

Mr White added, “On behalf of the local farmers and community, and indeed people further afield, we offer our sympathies to Kevin’s wife, four children, his mother, sisters and extended family at this difficult time.”

The Bea Masterson Legan Drama Group described Kevin Skelly as a gentleman. “He was a great supporter of Legan and Ballycloughan community events,” they posted in a Facebook tribute.