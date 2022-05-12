Farmer injured in accident in the Midlands dies in hospital
Tributes are being paid to a farmer in the Midlands who has passed to his eternal reward following injuries he sustained in a farmyard accident almost six weeks ago.
Kevin Skelly, Carrickboy, Longford died peacefully this week surrounded by his loving family in Beaumont Hospital.
Mr Skelly was airlifted to hospital following the March 28 accident on his farm. The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed that it has been informed of the farmer’s passing.
Longford Irish Farmers’ Association Chairperson Gavin White said Kevin loved all things agricultural, including going to the mart and attending shows.
He said Mr Skelly was immensely proud of his family, farm and livestock.
Mr White added, “On behalf of the local farmers and community, and indeed people further afield, we offer our sympathies to Kevin’s wife, four children, his mother, sisters and extended family at this difficult time.”
The Bea Masterson Legan Drama Group described Kevin Skelly as a gentleman. “He was a great supporter of Legan and Ballycloughan community events,” they posted in a Facebook tribute.
Pictured at the launch is Pat Gilligan, Head of Sales Midlands & West FBD, Joseph Molloy, show chairman, Jim & Catherine Geoghegan, animal handler, Chelsey Cox McDonald, Secretary and John Cahalan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.