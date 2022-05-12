Offaly pub planning unique and absolutely brilliant fundraiser for very worthy charity

An Offaly pub is planning a unique and absolutely brilliant fundraiser for a very worthy charity.

Hopper's Pub in Walsh Island is breaking out its famous and iconic Honda 50 Barstool to go from D'Island to The Island.

The bar stool powered by a Honda 50 engine famously appeared on RTE in 1988.

Noel Duffy invented the ultimate bar accessory, a motorised 50cc bar stool. It was initially invented for a St Patrick's Day Parade and while it should have been a drive away success, unfortunately for Noel, his invention never caught on.

And if you are wondering how it worked, here's a quick reminder.

Now however it will really have its day in the sun as it rakes on the mammoth trip from Walsh Island to Arranmore Island in Donegal.

On June 9, along with other Honda 50s, the barstool will make the long trip stopping in many places along the way meeting some celebrities as they go.

CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT MORE AND TO DONATE ON THE GO FUND ME PAGE

The barstool will be stopping in the following towns along the way

Mullingar

Longford

Carrick-on-Shannon

Sligo

Bundoran

Donegal Town

Ballybofey

Arranmore Island