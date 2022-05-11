Missing Offaly teenager found safe and well

Gardai have given an update on a missing Offaly teenager.
Harry Kearney had been reported missing from his home in Tullamore on Sunday and gardai issued an appeal for information.
Gardai have confirmed that he has now been found safe and well and have thanked the public for their assistance.
