Outstanding Offaly hair salon wins two awards at National Awards Ceremony

An Offaly hair Salon has won two awards at a National Awards Ceremony.

Cheveux Hair Salon won two awards at the Tia Maria Hair & Beauty Awards which took place recently in the Silver Springs Hotel, Cork.

It is an awards ceremony for the Beauty and Hair Industry with nominees from all over the country.

Ann-Marie Comerford won the Best Entrepreneur of 2022 and Cheveux Hair Salon won the Best Large Salon in Leinster.

The staff of Cheveux attended the glittering awards ceremony, which had a Black & Bling theme! A fantastic night was had by all, especially when their awards were announced among very competitive entries.

Cheveux Hair Salon, Tullamore was established in 2011 by Annmarie Comerford, a native of Clonaslee. The salon has grown from strength to strength with a team of 20 staff members.

Cheveux has a resident trichologist, who is an expert in scalp conditions and hair loss so clients can regain their confidence as a solution to their needs is found.



Annmarie is overwhelmed by the support received and wishes to thank her wonderful staff team, family, friends and clients for making the dream work.