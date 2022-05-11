Search

11 May 2022

Outstanding Offaly hair salon wins two awards at National Awards Ceremony

Outstanding Offaly hair salon wins two awards at National Awards Ceremony

Reporter:

Reporter

11 May 2022 2:21 PM

An Offaly hair Salon has won two awards at a National Awards Ceremony. 

Cheveux Hair Salon won two awards at the Tia Maria Hair & Beauty Awards which took place recently in the Silver Springs Hotel, Cork.

It is an awards ceremony for the Beauty and Hair Industry with nominees from all over the country.

Ann-Marie Comerford won the Best Entrepreneur of 2022 and Cheveux Hair Salon won the Best Large Salon in Leinster.

The staff of Cheveux attended the glittering awards ceremony, which had a Black & Bling theme! A fantastic night was had by all, especially when their awards were announced among very competitive entries.

Cheveux Hair Salon, Tullamore was established in 2011 by Annmarie Comerford, a native of Clonaslee. The salon has grown from strength to strength with a team of 20 staff members. 

Cheveux has a resident trichologist, who is an expert in scalp conditions and hair loss so clients can regain their confidence as a solution to their needs is found.

Annmarie is overwhelmed by the support received and wishes to thank her wonderful staff team, family, friends and clients for making the dream work.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media