Garda allegedly slapped in the face in Garda Station in Offaly
A Garda in Birr Garda Station was allegedly slapped across the face in the early hours of Sunday, May 1.
At 2am a male was arrested in Emmet Square for threatening and abusive behaviour in Emmet Square. A female was also subsequently arrested in relation to the same incident.
They were brought to the Garda Station during which one of the Gardaí was allegedly slapped across the face and, it is alleged, attempts were also made to kick him.
