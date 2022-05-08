IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week

There is some mixed weather on the way for Ireland this week according to the latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann.

Temperatures will be in the mid to high teens for much of the week but there will also be showery weather as well as prolonged spells of rain at times. It will be breezy at times too during the week.

According to the latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann, on Monday morning and early afternoon, rain in the west and northwest will spread across the country, turning heavy at times. The rain will linger in the southeast through the day but will clear from other areas by evening, followed by sunny spells and scattered showers. Some showers will be heavy, especially in the northwest later. It will be breezy in moderate to fresh southerly winds, strong at times. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

There will be clear spells and scattered showers on Monday night, with any rain clearing from the southeast early in the night. Southwesterly winds will be mostly light to moderate but will become fresh at times in the northwest. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

According to the latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann, Tuesday will be breezy with sunny spells and scattered blustery showers. During the evening, the showers will become isolated, and cloud will increase across the northwest. Highest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees, mildest in the southeast, in a fresh and gusty southwesterly wind.

A band of showery rain will move into the northwest early on Tuesday night and will be heavy at times, but will break up as the night goes on. Elsewhere dry with clear spells, but rain may move into southern coastal areas by morning. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds becoming light overnight.

According to the latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann, there is some uncertainty with the weather forecast for Wednesday, but at present it looks like rain will affect southern areas on Wednesday, with sunny spells and isolated showers further north. Highest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees with light southwest to west winds becoming northwesterly.

Dry with clear spells on Wednesday night, but becoming cloudier in the west later. Colder than recent nights with lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees. Light west to northwest winds becoming southwesterly later.

At present it looks like Thursday will be cloudy day with well scattered outbreaks of light rain and light to moderate southwesterly breezes. Feeling cooler with highs of 11 to 13 degrees.

Continuing a little unsettled for Friday, but possibly settling down and becoming milder again for the weekend.