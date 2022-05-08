Search

08 May 2022

Funeral details announced for Offaly teenager tragically killed in road accident on Thursday

Funeral details have been announced for an Offaly teenager who was tragically killed in road accident on Thursday. 

Shane Hickey sadly lost his life when the tractor he was driving left the road and entered a deep drain at Black Castle Bog, Clonmore.

Shane will be reposing at his home at Clonmore, Edenderry this Sunday from 1pm to 7pm with Rosary at 7pm.

His funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 2pm in St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

You can also take part in Shane’s Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

