Details announced for Offaly's Leinster Minor Hurling Final showdown with Laois
Details have been announced for Offaly's Leinster Minor Hurling Final showdown with Laois.
Offaly made their way through to the final with an excellent win over Dublin in O'Connor Park this afternoon while Laois shocked Kilkenny in the other semi-final.
The final will be played on Monday, May 16 with the venue and throw in to be announced on Monday.
A toss of a coin will decide if the game will be played in O'Connor Park or O'Moore Park.
