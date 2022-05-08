Offaly motorist stopped for not wearing seatbelt arrested for numerous offences
A motorist in Offaly who was stopped for not wearing a seatbelt was subsequently arrested for numerous offences.
Offaly Roads Policing Units were on Operation Surround in Edenderry on Sunday.
A driver was stopped for not wearing a safety belt and subsequently failed a roadside Drug Test.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of Intoxicated Driving and the vehicle was also seized for having no insurance, tax or CVRT.
