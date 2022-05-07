IN PICTURES: Offaly hurling heroes on hand for launch of new book

SOME of Offaly's most famous hurlers were out in force last Friday for the launch of a new book celebrating some of their exploits. 'Offaly Hurling - Game Of My Life' is written by former Midland and Tullamore Tribune sports reporter, Brian Lowry and features 25 interviews with former Offaly hurling and camogie heroes.
It is on sale locally in Midland Books, Tullamore; Flynn's SuperValu, Banagher; Buckley's SuperValu, Birr; Kelly's Bar and Off Licence, Mucklagh and O'Callaghan's Centra, Ferbane.
