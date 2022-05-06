Search

06 May 2022

Plans unveiled for large Fire Service Training and Development Centre in Tullamore

Reporter:

Reporter

06 May 2022 2:06 PM

Plans have been unveiled for a large Fire Service Training and Development Centre in Tullamore. 

Offaly County Council intends to develop a new fully equipped Fire Service Training & Development Centre alongside the existing fire station in the town.

The development will include the following. 

- A two-story Fire Service Training & Development Centre building (680m2) including; Unisex Changing Facilities, PPE Storage Room, PPE Drying Room, Briefing Room, Toilets and Showers, Breathing Apparatus and Compressor Room, Office, Lecture Room, Instructors Office, Syndicate Rooms and Canteen

- A training tower, vehicle storage unit and goods store (300m2), vehicle maintenance workshop (140m2) and underground confined space training facility

- A new boundary wall and access gate

- A vehicle barrier and removal on 3m of hedging

- Provision of 19 New Car Parking spaces and all associated site works.

Full details of the plans can be viewed cy CLICKING HERE

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

