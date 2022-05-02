One person killed and another in serious condition in hospital after accident in the Midlands
One person has been killed and another is in serious condition in hospital after an accident in the Midlands this evening.
Gardaí at Mullingar are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Westmeath today.
Shortly after 5pm, Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted to a serious collision involving a lorry and a car on the N4 near Ballinlack.
The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman in her 70s, who was a passenger in the car, was airlifted from the scene to Tallaght Hospital. Her condition is understood to be serious. The driver of the lorry (male 40s) was taken by Ambulance to Mullingar Hospital. His injuries are not life threatening.
The deceased has since been removed to the mortuary at Mullingar Hospital and the local Coroner will be notified.
The road at the crash site is currently closed to traffic in both directions and diversions are in place.
Garda forensic collision investigators are at the scene.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Those with camera footage from the N4 near Ballinalack at the time of the collision are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044-9384000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
