Gardai investigating after house burgled in Offaly village
Gardai in Offaly are investigating a burglary at a house in a village in the county.
Tullamore Garda are investigating a burglary at a house in Castle Wood, Geashill.
The burglary took place last Wednesday, April 27 between 8am and 7pm.
Gardai are asking anyone in the area that saw any suspicious vehicles or activity to contact them on 057 93 27600.
