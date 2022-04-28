Man accused of falsely imprisoning Gardai in the Midlands
A man appeared in court accused of falsely imprisoning gardai in Laois last year.
Hamisi Bombo 53 of 16 Waterfront Apartments, French Church Street, Portarlington is accused of false imprisonment of three people at his address on March 20, 2021.
Sgt JJ Kirby said the case would be dealt with in the district court if there is a plea, otherwise it will be sent forward to the circuit court for trial.
The court was told that it is alleged that the accused falsely imprisoned members of an garda Siochana on the date in question.
Judge Joanne Carroll adjourned the case to Portlaoise District Court on June 9.
