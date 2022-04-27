BIG PICTURE GALLERY: Great turnout for round of Offaly Road Race Series

If you have a story, a photo or video to send us for the Offaly Live website or the Tullamore Tribune or Midland Tribune newspapers, please contact our editorial team on 057 93 21152. Or you can email news@offalylive.ie at any time.
Offaly Live
https://www.offalyexpress.ie/section/1236/advertise-with-us
Search
27 Apr 2022
Offaly news, sport, politics, weather, breaking news & more
All the latest news from Offaly Live
Keep up to date with the latest sports news in Offaly.
Offaly Life
Met Eireann Weather Forecast
Please allow ads as they help fund our trusted local news content.
Kindly add us to your ad blocker whitelist.
If you want further access to Ireland's best local journalism, consider contributing and/or subscribing to our free daily Newsletter .
Support our mission and join our community now.
Reporter:
Reporter
27 Apr 2022 2:25 PM
There was a great turnout last weekend for the second round of the Offaly Road Race Series which took place in Banagher.
CLICK ON THE PICTURE OR CLICK NEXT TO GO THROUGH THE GALLERY OF PICTURES
7
To continue reading this article for FREE,please kindly register and/or log in.
Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!
Most Popular
National News
Michael Duignan, with Aaron Brazil after last year's All-Ireland U-20 football final.
GAA
Home
Men go on trial accused of serious Offaly assault
Tullamore Tribune
Horse Racing
Eight men due in court for 2021 assault of teenager left with 'serious injuries'
PICTURES: Out and about around the paddock at Punchestown 2022
Longford mother Laura Monaghan, 45 (pictures on left), and her daughter Jessica, 19 (right), pictured before and after their weight loss
Picture shows steel pillars on the footpath and some of the gullies which are also causing issues in Daingean
Multimedia
MEMORY LANE: Big night out from the Offaly archives at the Offaly Vintners Dinner
MEMORY LANE: Full gallery of pictures from a Grad in Offaly from the archives
Offaly News
Sponsored Content
Birr Festival of Music returns to full capacity this May Bank Holiday weekend
Sponsored Content
Style stakes and charity race back on the cards at Punchestown 2022
JOBS ALERT: Part Qualified and Fully Qualified Accountants required
EU President Ursula von der Leyen
The team in EJ in Birr
JOBS ALERT: Integra Lifesciences are hiring in Tullamore
Popular Offaly hardware store hosting HUGE 20th anniversary sale
Local News