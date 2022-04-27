Unlucky for some! Gardai in Midlands town catch 13 motorists on mobile phones in one day!!!

Unlucky for some! Gardai in Midlands town catch 13 motorists on mobile phones
Gardai in a Midlands town caught 13 motorists on mobile phones on Tuesday.
Gardaí in Mountrath were paying particular attention to the offence and all the motorists were using their mobile phones while driving .
Gardai have issued fines in relation to the offences stating asking all motorists if it would kill them to put the phone away while driving.
