Search

26 Apr 2022

Gardai launch investigation into two house fires in Midlands town

Garda investigation into two Laois house fires

Gardai launch investigation into two house fires in Midlands town

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

26 Apr 2022 2:36 PM

A double house fire in Portlaoise last week has left two families without homes, and houses reportedly in danger of collapse.

Luckily nobody was injured in the fires in two adjoined houses in the Lake Glen housing estate which happened during the night of Wednesday and Thursday, April 20 and 21.

The fire is now under Laois Garda investigation. It is understood to have spread from one house to the other.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed details to the Leinster Express.

“The fire happened in the early hours of Thursday morning April 21.The fire services attended and the scene was preserved for examination. The second house suffered smoke and fire damage. No-one was injured thankfully. 

“An investigation is ongoing and we are keeping an open mind as to the cause. We would appreciate if anyone with information can contact us,” the Garda spokesperson said.

BIG PICTURE GALLERY: Incredible turnout for colourful Offaly Launch of of Midlands LGBT+ Project

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley is worried that there is danger of building collapse.

She raised her concerns speaking at the monthly meeting of Laois County Council on Monday, April 25.

“Last week two houses were burnt out in Lake Glen, it left two families displaced. There is a Garda investigation.

“I’m no engineer but when I look at the house, the chimney seems to be just hanging on. I know you had staff out to look at it. It’s looking like it needs to be knocked before someone gets injured.

Man in Midlands restrained with pepper spray after threatening garda's family, court hears

“What’s going to happen? Will the both be demolished? Once the site is made safe following the Garda investigation?,” Cllr Dwane Stanley said.

Laois County Council’s Director of Services for Housing is Angela McEvoy.

“Specialist engineers have looked at the possibility of propping the gable. We will be going to visit the site,” she said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media