28 Apr 2022

All systems go for Offaly musical society's production of 'The Addams Family'

ADDAMS

Some of the cast of The Addams Family Pugsley (Rory Byrne), Wednesday (Valene Greer), Fester (John Conroy, Morticia (Aoife Fitzsimons), Gomez (Colin Hughess), Grandma (Nikki Burke), Lurch (Chris Co

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

28 Apr 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

Tullamore Musical Society is back. Following on from their hugely successful productions of Legally Blonde, Jekyll and Hyde and Sweeney Todd, Tullamore Musical Society is delighted to present “The Addams Family – A New Musical Comedy”.  Everyone’s favourite kooky family are coming to Tullamore this year in this spectacular musical comedy.

Taking place in the Tullamore GAA Centre, May 2nd - 7th. Tickets are available online at  www.gr8events.ie/AddamsFamily.

Concession Tickets -Monday & Tuesday (only) at €15 per ticket (for senior citizens & students). Group Bookings: available for 10 or more people at a discounted rate of €18 per person. 

Wednesday Addams played by Valene Greer, the ultimate princess of darkness, is all grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez (Colin Hughes) knows. She’s fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family.

With his cherished Morticia (Aoife Fitzsimons) in the dark, will Gomez manage to keep his daughter’s secret until the two families meet for a fateful dinner with hilarious consequences? Join them, Uncle Fester (John Conroy), Lurch (Chris Corroon), Pugsley (Rory Byrne) and more for a heart-warming story of love, family and friendship… with a twist!

Directed by Pat McElwain, The Addams Family is sure to entertain the townsfolk of Tullamore and beyond whether you are 12 or 312.

Deirdre Browne’s stunning choreography and music maestro Enda O’Connor musical direction will ensure that this spectacular show will leave audiences wanting more. 

