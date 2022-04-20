BIG PICTURE GALLERY: Tullamore Town Park alive with the sound of music at free open air event

Tullamore Town Park was alive with the sound of music at a free open air event hosted last Saturday. It was the first in a series of events planned for the surrounds of the Town Park this year.
TAP ON THE PICTURE OR CLICK NEXT TO GO THROUGH THE GALLERY OF PICTURES
On Saturday the public were invited to participate in drum circles and enjoyed a feast of other musical treats including an intergenerational Ukulele session. The crowd also enjoyed a special set of performances by Donlon Dance Company.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.