Heartfelt tribute paid to former Offaly school principal who left 'indelible mark' on wider community

Tributes have been paid following the death of a former school principal in Offaly who left and 'indelible mark' on the wider community.

Sr Oliver Wrafter was principal of Killina Presentation Secondary School and after her retirement she remained an integral member of the school community and of the wider community in Rahan taking pride in the continuing achievements of students from the school.

She passed away on April 19. Sr Oliver will repose n the Convent Chapel Killina on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 8pm followed by Removal to St. Carthage's Church Killina. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the Church grounds.

A heartfelt tribute to Sr Oliver was posted by Killina Presentation Secondary School on Facebook. It reads:

"Today we learned with great sadness of the passing of Sr Oliver in her 99th year.

"Sr Oliver's role in the growth and development of our school, and the indelible mark she left on the wider community is almost beyond measurement.

"Through the establishment of secondary education at junior level, and then securing leaving certificate, Sr Oliver nurtured a fledgling secondary school against incredible odds, and steered the school as a teacher, a principal, an administrator and a true ambassador for the Presentation ethos.

"She epitomised all that was good about the Presentation order, and her interests went beyond the narrow metrics of school exams- she showed such an awareness of history and place, and inculcated in so many a deep appreciation, pride and awareness of identity, place and community.

"Her warmth, friendliness, kindness and encouragement extended far beyond her retirement, and she always took immense pride is students' achievements up to the most recent times, and loved to visit the school for any events, and to be kept abreast of the latest news. Yet her gentle personality was a byword for humility, and for her, there was no greater satisfaction than knowing that students in Killina were happy, and whenever they left, that they carried happy memories. No one person did more to establish, foster, and spread the ethos and atmosphere of the school than Sr Oliver.

"It was an honour to have known her, and those who taught alongside her and under her stewardship as Principal always maintained it was an honour to work alongside her. I've no doubt but anyone who was a student during this time will say the same.

"In the coming days, there will be innumerable tributes and anecdotes about Sr Oliver, and they will all be worth hearing or reading. We often don't realise how blessed we are in life to be in contact with, even if only fleetingly, people who do so much for their community, and people who quietly leave such an impression. Sr Oliver was one such person, but while we mourn her passing, we can celebrate each school day the legacy and example she left us all.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam."