Long diversion in place as road to Offaly village set to close for six weeks
A long diversion will be in place from this Tuesday as a road to an Offaly village is set to close for six weeks.
The L-7020 from Oughter to Pullough will close during normal working hours from Tuesday, April 19 for a period of approximately six weeks.
The diversion will take motorists along the R357 to Cloghan before going on the N62 to Ferbane. From there, the diversion will take motorists on the road to Ballycumber before turning back to Pullough.
The closure is to facilitate the installation of water mains along the road.
