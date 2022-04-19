Expect delays with works to take place on busy Offaly road this week

Expect delays with works to take place on busy Offaly road
Delays are to be expected this week with works set to take place on a busy Offaly road.
Signs on the N52 between Kilcormac and the Blue Ball warn motorists that resurfacing works are set to take place.
Resurfacing works will take place from Tuesday, April 18 until Wednesday, April 27.
Delays are to be expected with a stop-go system set to be in place.
