Offaly woman whose family knew Sligo murder victims speaks of her shock at killings

A TULLAMORE vigil in solidarity with the two men killed in Sligo heard a young woman speak of her shock at the deaths.

“I'm here because I'm from Tullamore, Co Offaly and I have long been an ally of the LGBTQ+ community. My family knew both victims,” said Caren Cregan.

Aidan Moffitt was a neighbour of Caren's family in Cartron Heights, Sligo and she said he was known as a warm and friendly man, full of chat and proud of his Roscommon heritage.

An aunt of hers grew up with the family of the other victim, Michael Snee and she described the man as kind, quiet and approachable, who worked in the care of others.

Addressing a vigil in O'Connor Square on Friday evening, Caren said both men were targetted because of their sexual orientation.

“We come together today in grief, in sadness, in shock and in anger,” said said. “Violence and discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community has no place in our society and it must not be tolerated.”

The deaths sent shock waves around Sligo, the Midlands and the country, added Caren. “Let us channel our grief into action to end homophobia, biphobia and transphobia in all its forms.”

Speaking to the Tullamore Tribune at the vigil, which was organised by the Midlands LGBT Group Project, she commented: “It's terrible to think really now in a place where we have a gay Tanaiste, where we have a marriage equality referendum that was so successful, that still in 2022 something so appalling can happen to two beautiful, young, kind friendly men.”

Caren said she felt it was her duty to get in touch with two members of the Midlands LGBT Group, Sam Kelly and Roisin Lawlor, to ensure people got together to remember the two Sligo men.

Sam Kelly, who is from Abbeyleix, said he too was shocked and moved by the killings.

“I myself am a transgender man and growing up seeing this kind of thing and even seeing it now in 2022 is just shocking. It shows how much work still needs to be done and how much support is needed from our community, from our allies and from everyone in the country.”

Roisin Lawlor, Portlaoise, also works with the Midlands LGBT Group and she stressed how important it is to show solidarity with the family and friends of Aidan and Michael and other victims.

“Our project's aim is to create a community in Laois and Offaly so that people aren't feeling as lonely or isolated and helpless, that they do have places where they can go to ask for help, to look for friends,” said Roisin.

“[Isolation] is a leading problem among LGBT+ members especially in rural areas around Laois and Offaly which is why our project was created in 2019.”

The group leaders are delighted with how the project has grown in the last couple of years and meetings take place regularly in an informal way.

Live music at the vigil was performed by a young harpist from Portlaoise, Kieu Conroy, who told the Tribune: “I wanted to play the harp here today to show support for the LGBT community. It's just so sad today and devastating what happened. It's awful in 2022 that this is still happening.”

Roisin said the Midlands LGBT Group can be contacted at any time. “We have events that we hold in Offaly and in Laois and if anyone who is part of the community wants to join all they have to do is contact us, on help@midlandslgbtproject.com and we can create spaces where they feel comfortable coming along and socialising and meeting friends.”

The funerals of Aidan Moffitt (41) and Michael Snee (58) will take place in Sligo on Easter Monday.

The body of Aidan Moffitt was found at his home on Monday evening and the body of Michael Snee was found at his home on Tuesday evening.

On Thursday a 22-year-old man was charged with murdering the men and was remanded in custody.