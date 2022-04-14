PICTURE GALLERY: Community in Tullamore comes together for major Spring Clean in the town

Spring Clean Tullamore took place over the weekend with many people from across the community taking part in litter picks on the streets, estates, approach roads and along the canal.
CLICK ON NEXT TO GO THROUGH THE GALLERY OF PICTURES
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.