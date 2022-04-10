Search

11 Apr 2022

Amazing fightback in final round secures top three finish for Shane Lowry at The Masters

Amazing fightback secures top three finish for Shane Lowry at The Masters

Amazing fightback secures top three finish for Shane Lowry at The Masters

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Apr 2022 12:59 AM

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

An amazing fightback after a triple bogey early in his round secured a top three finish for Shane Lowry at The Masters.

After a good start to his round with two pars and a birdie, the Offaly man had an errant tee shot on the par three fourth hole resulted in a triple bogey six that dropped him way down the leader board. 

However from there he played some incredible golf with six birdies and just one more dropped shot on the final day in Augusta. 

A superb birdie on the last capped his fightback off in style to leave him on five under for the tournament and in a tie for third place. Only nine players ended up under par at the end of the tournament. 

Offaly's Jordan Conroy in flying form as Ireland perform brilliantly at Singapore Sevens

The Masters was won by World Number One Scottie Scheffler who finished three shots ahead the field on 10 under par despite a four putt on the last.

The round of the day was shot by Rory McIlroy who had a bogey free of eight under par to shoot right up the leader board into second place finishing the tournament on seven under par.

Australian Cameron Smith finished in a tie for third with Shane Lowry with his challenge ending on the par three 12th where he hit his tee shot in the water before carding a triple bogey.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media