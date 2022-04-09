Gardaí in Midlands investigating morning accident involving a car and a cow

The damage done to the car when it collided with a cow
Gardaí are currently investigating a road traffic collision where a vehicle struck a cow in the Creevaghbeg area of Ballymahon.
The incident occurred at approximately 5.20am on Thursday, April 7. Gardaí have said no persons were seriously injured during the course of the collision. The injured cow was removed to a secure location.
The driver of the car had dropped his wife off at work at 5am on Thursday morning and was returning home when a large black cow appeared on the road ahead of him.
He has since attended at Midoc and was referred to Mullingar Hospital for an x-ray. The car was badly damaged during the collision.
Garda enquiries are ongoing.
Christy Maye, George Gill and Tommy Finlay who have been honoured for their service to Tullamore Show
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.