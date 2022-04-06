After a long wait, young Offaly performers finally set to return to the stage

After long wait, young Offaly performers set to return to the stage
After a long wait, young Offaly performers are set to return to the stage this week for their eagerly anticipated performances.
Midland Drama School is back an action packed Easter Programme of Shows, fun guaranteed for all the family with shows running from April 6 to April 13 at MDS Studio Theatre in Tullamore.
Tickets for the shows are on sale via MDS Studios on Church Street where you can just pop into studio to book. Booking in advance is essential.
There is certain to be something for everyone with songs from the popular musicals Annie, Greatest Show and Grease.
Ahead of the start of the shows, Director Lorraine Wynne said, “at last we are back making memories for our students. Returning to stage after two years is truly amazing. Performing live again celebrating the magic of the arts, we cannot wait."
