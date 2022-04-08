Cash stolen from pub in Offaly during break in
Gardai are investigating a break in at a pub in Offaly.
A sum of cash was stolen from a pub in Banagher last week.
A rear door was forced to gain admission to the licensed premises on Main Street, at 3.30am on Wednesday March 30.
Gardai say a small quantity of cash was taken.
