Search

08 Apr 2022

Appeal lodged against decision to refuse planning permission for apartments to rear of pub in Offaly

Appeal lodged against decision to refuse planning permission for apartments to rear of pub in Offaly

Appeal lodged against decision to refuse planning permission for apartments to rear of pub in Offaly

Reporter:

Damian Moran

08 Apr 2022 10:43 AM

Email:

damian@offalyexpress.ie

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala against a decision by Offaly County Council to block plans for the construction of an apartment building to the rear of a popular Offaly pub.

Offaly County Council refused permission for the development stating that the applicant failed to demonstrate that there is sufficient capacity or efficiency of water and waste water facilities in the area to cater for the proposed development.

Permission was sought to erect an apartment building to the rear of Logan's Bar on JKL Street in Edenderry. 

Man facing massive bill after holding teenagers prisoner in Offaly

“It wasn't truly me, I don't know what devil [got] inside me.”

The planned building would have comprised of ten one-bedroom apartments and two two-bedroom apartments. 

To facilitate the proposed works, the derelict outbuildings, storage sheds and boundary wall currently in place would have been demolished. There were also plans to provided car-parking spaces. 

A decision on the appeal is due from An Bord Pleanala in late July.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media