Search

05 Apr 2022

BREAKING: Man seriously injured in stabbing in fast food restaurant in the Midlands

Stabbing

The scene outside Luigis this afternoon

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

05 Apr 2022 6:50 PM

A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in a fast food restaurant in Longford town.

The male victim, who is aged in his early 20s, was attacked inside the doors of Luigis on main street at around 3pm.

The man, who is from the Longford town area, sustained a number of wounds to his upper body and face during the incident.

Two ambulances, gardaí and members from the Armed Support Unit (ASU) arrived on the scene in minutes.

A number of eye witnesses and bystanders gathered outside as paramedics tended to the stricken man inside for several minutes.

Young man in 'serious' condition after brutal Midlands assault

A man in his 20s is in a serious condition in hospital this afternoon after being allegedly attacked on the main street of a Granard, Co Longford, during the early hours of this morning.

 

The restaurant’s owner Peter Vocella could be seen wiping away blood from his arms after rushing to the aid of the man inside.

Giving his reaction outside, he said the incident underlined the growing level of unease which was very much evident in a town which has succumbed to an ever increasing rise in feud related incidents over the past number of weeks.

“I am 30 years and I have never seen it as bad as this,” he said. 

“I can’t help this, I always done my best (as a businessperson).

A number of members of the victim’s family attended the scene soon afterwards, some of whom became visibility upset in the process.

One eyewitness told of how two men could be seen grappling seconds before the victim attempted to flee in behind the restaurant’s counter to escape his alleged assailant.

“I was up at the counter ordering a meal for my friend and next thing all of a sudden these two boys came in,” he said. 

“There was a man with the lad that got stabbed and next thing these two boys came in and said ‘take it out of your pocket’. 

“He didn’t say it was a knife and the next thing the man went for him. He went for him outside and then the man (victim) ran under the counter to get away from him and he followed him in.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media